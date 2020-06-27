All apartments in San Antonio
617 STRINGS DR
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

617 STRINGS DR

617 Strings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Strings Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
MOVE-IN READY. Fully furnished with furniture, linens, dishes, and more! Charming town home with HOA fees included. Dual master bedrooms with large, combined Jack and Jill full Master Bath upstairs, with separate vanity areas. 2 living areas and half bath down stairs and a private 2 car garage. Stainless appliances, all appliances are included with lease. Noise abatement windows, new roof 2017, HVAC updated in 2016. HOA amenities include pool, playground, BBQ, small gym and clubhouse. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 STRINGS DR have any available units?
617 STRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 STRINGS DR have?
Some of 617 STRINGS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 STRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
617 STRINGS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 STRINGS DR pet-friendly?
No, 617 STRINGS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 617 STRINGS DR offer parking?
Yes, 617 STRINGS DR offers parking.
Does 617 STRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 STRINGS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 STRINGS DR have a pool?
Yes, 617 STRINGS DR has a pool.
Does 617 STRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 617 STRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 617 STRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 STRINGS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
