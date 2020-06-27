617 STRINGS DR

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY. Fully furnished with furniture, linens, dishes, and more! Charming town home with HOA fees included. Dual master bedrooms with large, combined Jack and Jill full Master Bath upstairs, with separate vanity areas. 2 living areas and half bath down stairs and a private 2 car garage. Stainless appliances, all appliances are included with lease. Noise abatement windows, new roof 2017, HVAC updated in 2016. HOA amenities include pool, playground, BBQ, small gym and clubhouse. Great Location.