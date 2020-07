Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice House on corner lot, large kitchen, two living areas & two eating areas. Open floor plan and sprinkler system. Tenants will need 2 weeks notice to Vacate the property. New flooring was installed 6 months ago, wood plank vinyl in all living areas and new carpet in bedrooms.