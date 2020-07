Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

April move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room, Master bedroom is split from secondary rooms and features a master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Master also has dual closets for his and hers. Tile flooring throughout home. Beautifully shaded backyard with patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.