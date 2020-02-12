6119 Lakefront

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly built home in Foster Meadows has everything to offer! From the functional floor plan to the designer features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern counter tops and ample cabinetry. So, favorite meals can be prepared upon move in! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.