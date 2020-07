Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Town Home in Gated Community! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. One bedroom down, Master Suite with full bath & Secondary Bedroom upstairs with approx 1,436 total Sqft. Kitchen has plenty of counter top space and cabinets for storage. Gorgeous back yard with plenty of shade trees and a covered patio - perfect for relaxing or family gatherings. Located just minutes from the Medical Center, USAA, UTSA and some of SA's best retaurants. Schedule a showing today!