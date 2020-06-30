All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6023 Utsa Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6023 Utsa Blvd
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:49 AM

6023 Utsa Blvd

6023 Utsa Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6023 Utsa Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,219

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
trash valet
volleyball court
Beautiful college living apartments. Vegas style pool, open 24/7 clubhouse with access to renovated gym, open sand volleyball court and outside gym! Dog and cat friendly, with doggy park on site. Open parking, valet trash and washer and dryer units installed in apartment. UTSA shuttle bus available all year round!
I am looking to sublease this A1 apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 592 sq ft, locked in price of $1219, fully furnished, valet trash and water included! Please let me know if you are interested and DM me for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Utsa Blvd have any available units?
6023 Utsa Blvd has a unit available for $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Utsa Blvd have?
Some of 6023 Utsa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Utsa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Utsa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Utsa Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6023 Utsa Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6023 Utsa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6023 Utsa Blvd offers parking.
Does 6023 Utsa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6023 Utsa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Utsa Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6023 Utsa Blvd has a pool.
Does 6023 Utsa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6023 Utsa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Utsa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 Utsa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6023 Utsa Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity