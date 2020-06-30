6023 Utsa Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool trash valet volleyball court

Beautiful college living apartments. Vegas style pool, open 24/7 clubhouse with access to renovated gym, open sand volleyball court and outside gym! Dog and cat friendly, with doggy park on site. Open parking, valet trash and washer and dryer units installed in apartment. UTSA shuttle bus available all year round!

I am looking to sublease this A1 apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 592 sq ft, locked in price of $1219, fully furnished, valet trash and water included! Please let me know if you are interested and DM me for more info!