6022 Castle Hunt

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***1st Time Rental*** - WELCOME HOME!!! Very clean & cozy, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. This will NOT last long!! Near Shopping & Major highways. Recent rehab of this home includes, Front Siding, Fresh paint (inside & Out), Flooring, Windows, Countertops, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Cabinets & Fixtures. Home also has newly installed (2016) Central Heating & A/C (most homes in the area only have window units). Pets on a case by case basis. Apply today!



Schedule a Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/5cb6caf004



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-3e49145a-b363-494a-8bda-3cf9c6b0021c



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5412337)