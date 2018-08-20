All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6019 OLD CORRAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6019 OLD CORRAL
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

6019 OLD CORRAL

6019 Old Corral · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6019 Old Corral, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - You won't want to miss this 4 bedroom 2 bath!! This single story home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and features approximately a 1/3 acre lot! This home is within easy access to EVERYTHING! Huge open living spaces with soaring ceilings. Split master bedroom with luxury bathroom features a garden tub and separate walk-in shower! You will love the 3 secondary bedrooms and a 2-car attached garage. You will also enjoy the large laundry room, easy to maintain laminate floors, fresh paint, and upgraded ceiling fans.

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1375
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5133791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 OLD CORRAL have any available units?
6019 OLD CORRAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 OLD CORRAL have?
Some of 6019 OLD CORRAL's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 OLD CORRAL currently offering any rent specials?
6019 OLD CORRAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 OLD CORRAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 OLD CORRAL is pet friendly.
Does 6019 OLD CORRAL offer parking?
Yes, 6019 OLD CORRAL offers parking.
Does 6019 OLD CORRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 OLD CORRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 OLD CORRAL have a pool?
No, 6019 OLD CORRAL does not have a pool.
Does 6019 OLD CORRAL have accessible units?
No, 6019 OLD CORRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 OLD CORRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 OLD CORRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio