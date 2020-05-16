All apartments in San Antonio
Location

6 French Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This delightful 2 Bedroom cottage in Tobin Hill has been thoughtfully renovated to preserve period features including original hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown mouldings, fireplace and a charming breakfast nook. The stylish kitchen boasts quartz countertops with a subway tile backsplash and bright recessed lighting. There are new appliances on the way. This exceptionally unique, cozy little home with great natural light is well located for easy access to the Pearl, downtown, uptown, entertainment, freeways, etc. New central air/heat, laundry connections, privacy fenced yard and covered parking complete the package. Quiet cul de sac location off McCullough offers distinctive community vibe in the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 French Court have any available units?
6 French Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 French Court have?
Some of 6 French Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 French Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 French Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 French Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 French Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 French Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 French Court offers parking.
Does 6 French Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 French Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 French Court have a pool?
No, 6 French Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 French Court have accessible units?
No, 6 French Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 French Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 French Court does not have units with dishwashers.

