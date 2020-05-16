6 French Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This delightful 2 Bedroom cottage in Tobin Hill has been thoughtfully renovated to preserve period features including original hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown mouldings, fireplace and a charming breakfast nook. The stylish kitchen boasts quartz countertops with a subway tile backsplash and bright recessed lighting. There are new appliances on the way. This exceptionally unique, cozy little home with great natural light is well located for easy access to the Pearl, downtown, uptown, entertainment, freeways, etc. New central air/heat, laundry connections, privacy fenced yard and covered parking complete the package. Quiet cul de sac location off McCullough offers distinctive community vibe in the heart of the city.