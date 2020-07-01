All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5935 SINCLAIR RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5935 SINCLAIR RD
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

5935 SINCLAIR RD

5935 Sinclair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5935 Sinclair Road, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been upgraded with gorgeous laminate wood flooring & fresh paint. This home has an excellent open floor concept with the master suite separate from secondary rooms. There is a cozy fireplace in the family room a formal living room and a breakfast area off the kitchen. The master has a full bath and walk-in closet. Outback is a covered patio with a privacy fence and lots of space to run and play. This home won't last long. This home is also listed FOR SALE. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have any available units?
5935 SINCLAIR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have?
Some of 5935 SINCLAIR RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 SINCLAIR RD currently offering any rent specials?
5935 SINCLAIR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 SINCLAIR RD pet-friendly?
No, 5935 SINCLAIR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD offer parking?
Yes, 5935 SINCLAIR RD offers parking.
Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 SINCLAIR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have a pool?
No, 5935 SINCLAIR RD does not have a pool.
Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have accessible units?
No, 5935 SINCLAIR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 SINCLAIR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 SINCLAIR RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio