5935 SINCLAIR RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been upgraded with gorgeous laminate wood flooring & fresh paint. This home has an excellent open floor concept with the master suite separate from secondary rooms. There is a cozy fireplace in the family room a formal living room and a breakfast area off the kitchen. The master has a full bath and walk-in closet. Outback is a covered patio with a privacy fence and lots of space to run and play. This home won't last long. This home is also listed FOR SALE. Come see today!