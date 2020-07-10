All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5914 Hart Field.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5914 Hart Field
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

5914 Hart Field

5914 Hart Field · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5914 Hart Field, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazing location with prime access to I10 & 1604. Northside ISD!! Family friendly neighborhood with HOA amenities. This 2-story home has been wonderfully taken care of & boast a recently painted exterior, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & could come with refrigerator, & washer/dryer if desired. Open layout allows for room to entertain. Secondary bedroom w/ full bath located downstairs while upstairs you have mater bedroom, 2 other secondary bedrooms, a loft/game room area & 2 full baths. Located in a quiet cut-de-sac & offers a great size back yard for plenty of room to play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Hart Field have any available units?
5914 Hart Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Hart Field have?
Some of 5914 Hart Field's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Hart Field currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Hart Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Hart Field pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Hart Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5914 Hart Field offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Hart Field offers parking.
Does 5914 Hart Field have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 Hart Field offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Hart Field have a pool?
No, 5914 Hart Field does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Hart Field have accessible units?
No, 5914 Hart Field does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Hart Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Hart Field does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio