5914 Hart Field

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing location with prime access to I10 & 1604. Northside ISD!! Family friendly neighborhood with HOA amenities. This 2-story home has been wonderfully taken care of & boast a recently painted exterior, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & could come with refrigerator, & washer/dryer if desired. Open layout allows for room to entertain. Secondary bedroom w/ full bath located downstairs while upstairs you have mater bedroom, 2 other secondary bedrooms, a loft/game room area & 2 full baths. Located in a quiet cut-de-sac & offers a great size back yard for plenty of room to play!