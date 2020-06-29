All apartments in San Antonio
5907 Sunset Crest

5907 Sunset Crest · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Sunset Crest, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**You will love this stylish single story home**Tucked away on a quiet street in established Woodridge Subdivision filled with mature trees**Professionally landscaped front and back with a patio in the backyard for your relaxation and entertaining**Wood and Tile flooring throughout**Open floor plan**Spacious kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator**Utility room has frontload washer/dryer**Lots of natural light**Wood Blinds throughout**Designed with arched doorways and 10 foot ceilings**Beautiful Entry--Dramatic Front--Elegant Private Foyer**Master bedroom offers double vanity in bath with a walk in shower...huge master closet. Nice amenities for you to enjoy. Close to the Medical Center, Shopping, Eateries, Groceries and FUN Outings COME SEE FOR YOURSELF, THIS COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Sunset Crest have any available units?
5907 Sunset Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Sunset Crest have?
Some of 5907 Sunset Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Sunset Crest currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Sunset Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Sunset Crest pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Sunset Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5907 Sunset Crest offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Sunset Crest offers parking.
Does 5907 Sunset Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5907 Sunset Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Sunset Crest have a pool?
No, 5907 Sunset Crest does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Sunset Crest have accessible units?
No, 5907 Sunset Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Sunset Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Sunset Crest does not have units with dishwashers.

