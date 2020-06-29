5907 Sunset Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**You will love this stylish single story home**Tucked away on a quiet street in established Woodridge Subdivision filled with mature trees**Professionally landscaped front and back with a patio in the backyard for your relaxation and entertaining**Wood and Tile flooring throughout**Open floor plan**Spacious kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator**Utility room has frontload washer/dryer**Lots of natural light**Wood Blinds throughout**Designed with arched doorways and 10 foot ceilings**Beautiful Entry--Dramatic Front--Elegant Private Foyer**Master bedroom offers double vanity in bath with a walk in shower...huge master closet. Nice amenities for you to enjoy. Close to the Medical Center, Shopping, Eateries, Groceries and FUN Outings COME SEE FOR YOURSELF, THIS COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME!