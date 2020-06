Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious single story home located in gated Oak Crest offers plenty of space for the price. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an airy kitchen that opens to the family room. Just inside the front door is the Formal Dining/ Living area. This home has not immediate neighbors to the right or behind the home for added privacy. Located close to the medical center, UTSA, Lackland AFB and more.