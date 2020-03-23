Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5827 Cliff Walk Dr
Last updated March 19 2019






5827 Cliff Walk Dr
5827 Cliff Walk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5827 Cliff Walk Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed/2 bath in the Great Northwest community! You will love the spacious backyard and mature trees! Large backyard is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have any available units?
5827 Cliff Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have?
Some of 5827 Cliff Walk Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5827 Cliff Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Cliff Walk Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Cliff Walk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr offer parking?
No, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have a pool?
No, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Cliff Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Cliff Walk Dr has units with dishwashers.
