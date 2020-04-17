5823 TRANQUIL DAWN

Amenities
Open concept home has large living/dining/kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning over-sized island, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! The living room opens to the covered back porch & redwood deck, perfect for outdoor living. Beautiful downstairs master suite includes a separate garden tub and shower, walk-in closet, & split vanities. Play games or watch movies in the upstairs 2nd Living Area. Located minutes from Fort Sam Houston, BAMC, Randolph AFB, shopping & restaurants.