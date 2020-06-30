5767 SPRING SUNSHINE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this lovely and cozy one-story with a low maintenance small backyard almost like a garden home. freshly painted, wood floors, high ceilings, open floorplan with skylights for lots of natural light. Enjoy entertaining in the patio in the relaxing atmosphere surrounded by beautiful trees. Fireplace to make your smores this coming winter while watching your favorite show. Just minutes to 1604/IH-35,410, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! Northeast Independent School District!