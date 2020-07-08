All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5740 Verbena Rd

Location

5740 Verbena Street, San Antonio, TX 78240
Oakland Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Livesnug-Room4Rent-Medical Center- Verbena St - Property Id: 154107

Felling living country in the middle of the City! Enjoy walks, bikes, deers and wildlife? This is your spot! Hurry won't last. LiveSNUG offers furnished rooms ready for transitional community living. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs) to share a residential house with a maximum of 4 people. You share common areas and kitchen. Laundry in the house. BBQ in the backyard. 1 mile away from All mayor Hospitals and USAA. LA fitness, H-E-B walking distance. IH-10 less than 5 min. La Cantera and the Rim within 15 minutes. Straight drive to Camp Bulls.
Qualifications:
1- no criminal background
2- proof of income 3 times the rent
3- No smoking No pets
Process:
1- viewing
2- application
3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information
4- lease the room for minimum of 6 months. 5% discount on rent for one year lease. Deposit up front same as the rent. Some restrictions apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154107
Property Id 154107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 Verbena Rd have any available units?
5740 Verbena Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 Verbena Rd have?
Some of 5740 Verbena Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 Verbena Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Verbena Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Verbena Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5740 Verbena Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5740 Verbena Rd offer parking?
No, 5740 Verbena Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5740 Verbena Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 Verbena Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Verbena Rd have a pool?
No, 5740 Verbena Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5740 Verbena Rd have accessible units?
No, 5740 Verbena Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 Verbena Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 Verbena Rd has units with dishwashers.

