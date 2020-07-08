5740 Verbena Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included gym bbq/grill

Felling living country in the middle of the City! Enjoy walks, bikes, deers and wildlife? This is your spot! Hurry won't last. LiveSNUG offers furnished rooms ready for transitional community living. Furnished room with all bills paid ( water electricity and WiFi 400 mgbs) to share a residential house with a maximum of 4 people. You share common areas and kitchen. Laundry in the house. BBQ in the backyard. 1 mile away from All mayor Hospitals and USAA. LA fitness, H-E-B walking distance. IH-10 less than 5 min. La Cantera and the Rim within 15 minutes. Straight drive to Camp Bulls.

Qualifications:

1- no criminal background

2- proof of income 3 times the rent

3- No smoking No pets

Process:

1- viewing

2- application

3- qualify within 24-48 hours after verification of personal information

4- lease the room for minimum of 6 months. 5% discount on rent for one year lease. Deposit up front same as the rent. Some restrictions apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154107

No Pets Allowed



