Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

5710 Cedar Cove Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Garden Home - Great Location - Nice garden home in a great neighborhood, close to the medical center and major highways.

Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an extra room which can be used as an office.

Large living room with fireplace.

Garage entry in the rear.

Covered patio and shed in the back yard.

Pets negotiable.

Please call us for a showing appointment.



(RLNE5536540)