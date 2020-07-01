5703 Spring Watch, San Antonio, TX 78247 Spring Creek
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great corner lot garden home with low maintenance yard. Backyard is nice and shady for those Texas barbecues. Inside you'll enjoy the lovely and entertaining family room with the fireplace. Just off that you have your dining area with the kitchen looking into it.There is a large master bedroom upstairs with a loft office and a super walk-in closet with lots of built-ins. The garage is partially enclosed with a room just off of the dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5703 SPRING WATCH have any available units?
5703 SPRING WATCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.