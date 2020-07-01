5703 SPRING WATCH

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Great corner lot garden home with low maintenance yard. Backyard is nice and shady for those Texas barbecues. Inside you'll enjoy the lovely and entertaining family room with the fireplace. Just off that you have your dining area with the kitchen looking into it.There is a large master bedroom upstairs with a loft office and a super walk-in closet with lots of built-ins. The garage is partially enclosed with a room just off of the dining area.