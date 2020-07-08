5630 Larkmeadow Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

This is a well kept 4 br, 2 ba, home with a huge family room w/fireplace. It is located in the popular Larkspur Subdivision. Good established neighborhood is great for families. Good price for size of home. New interior paint, new carpet in Master, new window dressings, all appliances. Big yard. 2 car garage. Small pets only Come see. No broken leases/evictions, no criminal history good rental/work history, household income must be $3600 minimum monthly. $65 app fee paid in money order made out to Janie Gaither per person & anyone over age 18 must fill out application.