All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5630 Larkmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5630 Larkmeadow Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

5630 Larkmeadow Drive

5630 Larkmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Woodstone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5630 Larkmeadow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a well kept 4 br, 2 ba, home with a huge family room w/fireplace. It is located in the popular Larkspur Subdivision. Good established neighborhood is great for families. Good price for size of home. New interior paint, new carpet in Master, new window dressings, all appliances. Big yard. 2 car garage. Small pets only Come see. No broken leases/evictions, no criminal history good rental/work history, household income must be $3600 minimum monthly. $65 app fee paid in money order made out to Janie Gaither per person & anyone over age 18 must fill out application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have any available units?
5630 Larkmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have?
Some of 5630 Larkmeadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Larkmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Larkmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Larkmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Larkmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Larkmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio