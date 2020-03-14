Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5538 TIMBER CANYON ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5538 TIMBER CANYON ST
5538 Timber Canyon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5538 Timber Canyon Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully updated 3/2 with fresh paint - countered and amazing huge deck.Plenty of yard and ready for You!! All wood and tile flooring! Nice quality!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have any available units?
5538 TIMBER CANYON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST currently offering any rent specials?
5538 TIMBER CANYON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST pet-friendly?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST offer parking?
Yes, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does offer parking.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have a pool?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does not have a pool.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have accessible units?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 TIMBER CANYON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
