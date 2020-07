Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming three bedroom, 2 bath home located within walking distance of St. Mary's University. Gleaming hardwood floors in the large family room, dining room and two bedrooms. Large picture window, modern updates and a nice sized backyard w/a large patio that is great for entertaining make this home a must see! Garage conversion is great as a bedroom or could easily be a den or study. Ready for move in!