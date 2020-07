Amenities

garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Only $1550 per month to live in this fabulous gated subdivision, close to medical center, wonderful single story, split master floor plan,Fabulous kitchen with 6 foot kitchen island plus breakfast bar. Refrigerator, 2" wood blinds, solar window screens, microwave, garage door opener, water softener are all included in rent. Plus owner's gardener maintains the yard, shrubs in back attended to