Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
539 Granite Cliff
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

539 Granite Cliff

539 Granite Cliff · No Longer Available
Location

539 Granite Cliff, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate Sierra Springs one story has beautiful ceramic tile throughout & inviting paint colors. Blinds throughout to control light & utilities as well as some curtain rods in place for additional window treatments. Relax in the master garden tub or move a little faster through the separate master shower. The kitchen is bright & spacious with an island as well as french doors that open to a patio for grilling! Near Lackland, Sea World & shopping. Nice laundry room, 2 car garage too!! Dog up to 35 lbs okay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Granite Cliff have any available units?
539 Granite Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Granite Cliff have?
Some of 539 Granite Cliff's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Granite Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
539 Granite Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Granite Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Granite Cliff is pet friendly.
Does 539 Granite Cliff offer parking?
Yes, 539 Granite Cliff offers parking.
Does 539 Granite Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Granite Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Granite Cliff have a pool?
No, 539 Granite Cliff does not have a pool.
Does 539 Granite Cliff have accessible units?
No, 539 Granite Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Granite Cliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Granite Cliff does not have units with dishwashers.

