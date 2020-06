Amenities

Beautiful home centrally located on large lot with mature trees. This spacious 2 bedroom home has been completely renovated with refinished wood floors, all new paint, ceiling fans in living rm, dining rm, bedrooms and new tankless water heater. Kitchen has new cabinets, counter tops, flooring and microwave. This home has an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.