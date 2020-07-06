All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5315 Gawain

5315 Gawain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
A wonderful lifestyle awaits you here at this dynamite community. Features and amenities include access gates, a sparkling pool, a fitness center, courtyards, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and walk-in closet.

The location is near public transportation, minutes to shopping centers and walking distance to schools. Inquire today!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Gawain have any available units?
5315 Gawain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Gawain have?
Some of 5315 Gawain's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Gawain currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Gawain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Gawain pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Gawain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5315 Gawain offer parking?
No, 5315 Gawain does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Gawain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Gawain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Gawain have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Gawain has a pool.
Does 5315 Gawain have accessible units?
No, 5315 Gawain does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Gawain have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Gawain does not have units with dishwashers.

