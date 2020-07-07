All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5302 LOWRY PETERSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5302 LOWRY PETERSON
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

5302 LOWRY PETERSON

5302 Lowry Peterson · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5302 Lowry Peterson, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous One-Story Home in a Cul-De-Sac. Home features an open floor plan and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Property backs up to a green belt and is located near Lackland AFB, Sea World, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have any available units?
5302 LOWRY PETERSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5302 LOWRY PETERSON currently offering any rent specials?
5302 LOWRY PETERSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 LOWRY PETERSON pet-friendly?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON offer parking?
Yes, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON offers parking.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have a pool?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON does not have a pool.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have accessible units?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 LOWRY PETERSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 LOWRY PETERSON does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio