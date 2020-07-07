5302 Lowry Peterson, San Antonio, TX 78227 Valley High North
Gorgeous One-Story Home in a Cul-De-Sac. Home features an open floor plan and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Property backs up to a green belt and is located near Lackland AFB, Sea World, and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
