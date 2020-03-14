527 South Olive Street - 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Modern 3/2.5/2 Duplex for rent Mins from Downtown! - Brand New Duplex for Rent in the heart of Downtown San Antonio. 3 Bed 2 .5 bath. Stained Concrete flooring downstairs, Carpeting upstairs. New Appliances throughout. Granite counters in the Island Kitchen. French doors open to the private deck and cute backyard. Upstairs boasts the Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom towards the back with extra long Closet. Master Bath has Solid countertop Double Vanity and Subway Tiled Shower. 2 bedrooms towards the front with another Full bath.