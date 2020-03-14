All apartments in San Antonio
527 South Olive Street - 101
527 South Olive Street - 101

527 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 South Olive Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Modern 3/2.5/2 Duplex for rent Mins from Downtown! - Brand New Duplex for Rent in the heart of Downtown San Antonio. 3 Bed 2 .5 bath. Stained Concrete flooring downstairs, Carpeting upstairs. New Appliances throughout. Granite counters in the Island Kitchen. French doors open to the private deck and cute backyard. Upstairs boasts the Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom towards the back with extra long Closet. Master Bath has Solid countertop Double Vanity and Subway Tiled Shower. 2 bedrooms towards the front with another Full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have any available units?
527 South Olive Street - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have?
Some of 527 South Olive Street - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 South Olive Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
527 South Olive Street - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 South Olive Street - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 South Olive Street - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 offer parking?
No, 527 South Olive Street - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 South Olive Street - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 527 South Olive Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 527 South Olive Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 527 South Olive Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 South Olive Street - 101 has units with dishwashers.
