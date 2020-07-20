All apartments in San Antonio
522 Pleasant Park Dr

522 Pleasant Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

522 Pleasant Park Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227
United Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom Home in Westwood Park - Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom newly renovated home! Fresh paint colors throughout the home, tile flooring, upgraded fixtures, countless renovations throughout and a fenced in yard. Mins from major hwy's, Texas Biomedical Research, AFB and shopping. Cul-de-sac home with open floor plan. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4875270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have any available units?
522 Pleasant Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 522 Pleasant Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
522 Pleasant Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Pleasant Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Pleasant Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr offer parking?
No, 522 Pleasant Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Pleasant Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have a pool?
No, 522 Pleasant Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 522 Pleasant Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Pleasant Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Pleasant Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Pleasant Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
