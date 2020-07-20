522 Pleasant Park Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom Home in Westwood Park - Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom newly renovated home! Fresh paint colors throughout the home, tile flooring, upgraded fixtures, countless renovations throughout and a fenced in yard. Mins from major hwy's, Texas Biomedical Research, AFB and shopping. Cul-de-sac home with open floor plan. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE4875270)