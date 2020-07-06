All apartments in San Antonio
5207 Village Glen
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5207 Village Glen

5207 Village Glen · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Village Glen, San Antonio, TX 78218
Park Village

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d0dbd7048 ---- 50% Off 1st Month's Rent! Cozy home located conveniently off of I-35 & 410 in the Judson ISD. Home is a 3/1 with a converted garage for possible fourth bedroom. Large back yard for entertainment.SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***No Pets***

12 Months Courtyard Fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Village Glen have any available units?
5207 Village Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5207 Village Glen currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Village Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Village Glen pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Village Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5207 Village Glen offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Village Glen offers parking.
Does 5207 Village Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Village Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Village Glen have a pool?
No, 5207 Village Glen does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Village Glen have accessible units?
No, 5207 Village Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Village Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Village Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Village Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5207 Village Glen has units with air conditioning.

