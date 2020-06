Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NOW VACANT: Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment close to Midtown - Great apartment with 2 living areas, dining room and kitchen. Located in a nice neighborhood between I-10 and 281 and close to Midtown and the Pearl.

Stove and refrigerator are included.

Wooden floors everywhere.

Water, gas and yard maintenance are also included.

Parking space available in the back.

Pets negotiable

Please contact us for a showing.



