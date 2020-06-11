All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

519 N Monumental

519 North Monumental Street · (602) 550-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 North Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395

UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.
Off street parking. Feels like home, not just another apartment. Short term lease available. Prefer single, mellow tenant. No parties or pets please. WiFi & utilities included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113395
Property Id 113395

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Monumental have any available units?
519 N Monumental has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N Monumental have?
Some of 519 N Monumental's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Monumental currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Monumental isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Monumental pet-friendly?
No, 519 N Monumental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 519 N Monumental offer parking?
Yes, 519 N Monumental does offer parking.
Does 519 N Monumental have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Monumental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Monumental have a pool?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Monumental have accessible units?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Monumental have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have units with dishwashers.
