Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lawn Care include! This home is an experience and has been recreated to meet many historic originalities. This Dignowity 3 bedroom 3 bath home on .30 of Acre has been transformed to the early 1900s. From original windows to 100 year old stain glass, each fixture and tile has been hand selected and matched to bring you back in time. This home has a slight modern touch for function, added square footage and an enjoyable private backyard deck. Downtown living!