514 E. ASHBY PL

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 Bedroom Home near Downtown - Come quick and take a look at this adorable cottage. 2 bedrooms home. Nice size backyard in a great location with easy access to downtown, Historic Pearl Brewery area and plenty of entertaining and dining off St Marys.



Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1050.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



*Bills are not included



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



