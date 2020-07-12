All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 514 E. ASHBY PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
514 E. ASHBY PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 E. ASHBY PL

514 E Ashby Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

514 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom Home near Downtown - Come quick and take a look at this adorable cottage. 2 bedrooms home. Nice size backyard in a great location with easy access to downtown, Historic Pearl Brewery area and plenty of entertaining and dining off St Marys.

Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1050.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

*Bills are not included

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4589270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have any available units?
514 E. ASHBY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 514 E. ASHBY PL currently offering any rent specials?
514 E. ASHBY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E. ASHBY PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 E. ASHBY PL is pet friendly.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL offer parking?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not offer parking.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have a pool?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not have a pool.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have accessible units?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 E. ASHBY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 E. ASHBY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio