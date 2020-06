Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Amazing location! 1.5 blocks from the Hays Street Bridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, high ceilings, large kitchen island, central air and heat, fenced in backyard, original hardwood floors, large master bedroom. open floor plan! Come check out how close this house is to Alamo Brewery, Burleson Yard, Mobile Om, Scorpion Coffee, Pearl Brewery, and so much more! Minutes to the heart of downtown, Ft. Sam, and major highways!