Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

507 Sutton Dr

507 Sutton Drive · (833) 367-6963




Location

507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1199 · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/03/20 This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge backyard with remarkable mature trees, also a long driveway leads to a detached garage to the rear of the home.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5765709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Sutton Dr have any available units?
507 Sutton Dr has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Sutton Dr have?
Some of 507 Sutton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Sutton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
507 Sutton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Sutton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 507 Sutton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 507 Sutton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 507 Sutton Dr does offer parking.
Does 507 Sutton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Sutton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Sutton Dr have a pool?
No, 507 Sutton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 507 Sutton Dr have accessible units?
No, 507 Sutton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Sutton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Sutton Dr has units with dishwashers.
