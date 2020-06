Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning game room

5034 Coral Flounder Available 06/01/20 Great Home, Great Location - Nice 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, with laminate flooring throughout the house.

Large kitchen with walk in pantry and kitchen island.

Open floor plan with large living room.

Fenced back yard with covered patio.

Separate air conditioned room in the backyard, which can be used as an office or as a game room.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



