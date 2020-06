Amenities

pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features split floor plan, no carpet, ceiling fans throughout and 2 parking spaces. Property is located close the the neighborhood pool and walking trails. Conveniently located to Loop 410, IH-10, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.