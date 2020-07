Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living area, kitchen is complete with stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Ceramic tile flooring on the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. Privacy fence in the back yard. Garage has remote. Great Location ** Close to Medical Center, Loop 410, USAA and UTSA ***Pets accepted on case by case***2 WEEKS FREE RENT FROM APPROVAL***