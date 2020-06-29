4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

This is an amazing condo. All the countertops in kitchen and bathroom are granite. Spacious rooms. Chimney and separate eating area. Washer and dryer connections are available. Gated community in an area where there are no apartments! This is a nice and quiet area with walking distance to restaurants. FIRST FLOOR! Fireplace! There is a large area for storage. You have an outside area for eating/relaxing. SMALL PETS ONLY! THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT, THIS IS A CONDO! Super quiet with walking area.