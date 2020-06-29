All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:28 AM

4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813

4839 Brandeis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4839 Brandeis Street, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This is an amazing condo. All the countertops in kitchen and bathroom are granite. Spacious rooms. Chimney and separate eating area. Washer and dryer connections are available. Gated community in an area where there are no apartments! This is a nice and quiet area with walking distance to restaurants. FIRST FLOOR! Fireplace! There is a large area for storage. You have an outside area for eating/relaxing. SMALL PETS ONLY! THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT, THIS IS A CONDO! Super quiet with walking area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have any available units?
4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have?
Some of 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 currently offering any rent specials?
4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 pet-friendly?
No, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 offer parking?
Yes, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 offers parking.
Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have a pool?
Yes, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 has a pool.
Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have accessible units?
No, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4839 BRANDEIS ST APT 813 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio