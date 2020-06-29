All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

4739 Shavano Court · No Longer Available
Location

4739 Shavano Court, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT REDUCED: $1750/mo!! Fantastic 2-story rental great for USAA, UTSA, Medical Center! Spacious home with all bedrooms upstairs. Single living area with high ceilings. 2 Dining Areas. Open floor plan for easy living and relaxed entertaining! Light & bright with tons of upgrades! Gorgeous Kitchen with lots of cabinet space & appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer! Tuff Shed Storage in the backyard. Excellent NISD schools: Clark HS! Great location and first time rental. Nice fenced backyard. Call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 SHAVANO CT have any available units?
4739 SHAVANO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4739 SHAVANO CT have?
Some of 4739 SHAVANO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 SHAVANO CT currently offering any rent specials?
4739 SHAVANO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 SHAVANO CT pet-friendly?
No, 4739 SHAVANO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4739 SHAVANO CT offer parking?
Yes, 4739 SHAVANO CT offers parking.
Does 4739 SHAVANO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4739 SHAVANO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 SHAVANO CT have a pool?
No, 4739 SHAVANO CT does not have a pool.
Does 4739 SHAVANO CT have accessible units?
No, 4739 SHAVANO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 SHAVANO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 SHAVANO CT does not have units with dishwashers.

