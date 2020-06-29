4739 SHAVANO CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENT REDUCED: $1750/mo!! Fantastic 2-story rental great for USAA, UTSA, Medical Center! Spacious home with all bedrooms upstairs. Single living area with high ceilings. 2 Dining Areas. Open floor plan for easy living and relaxed entertaining! Light & bright with tons of upgrades! Gorgeous Kitchen with lots of cabinet space & appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer! Tuff Shed Storage in the backyard. Excellent NISD schools: Clark HS! Great location and first time rental. Nice fenced backyard. Call!