Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located close to Lackland AFB and major highways. Highlights include wood laminate flooring in living areas, solid countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace. Large master suite, upgraded fixtures. Recent roof 17, HVAC 18, and recent fence. Relax on the deck in the backyard with no neighbor behind with it's own playscape. Mature trees, nice open floor plan. Northside ISD, 5 minutes to Seaworld, grocery stores, and restaurants.