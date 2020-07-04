463 Cherry Ridge

Amenities

Charming Mid-Century Home with Large Backyard - Charming Mid-Century Home located off Loop 410 & Cherry Ridge Dr. and Vance Jackson. Fantastic location with easy access to major highways and within minutes of the Medical Center, UTHSC, USAA and UTSA. This well maintained home offers two bedrooms with one bathroom. Two living ares and eat in kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dyer provided by Landlord. Come take a look and you will fall in love with all the details from the mid-50's you find in this home. Schedule a tour today!



