All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4619 LAROUTE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4619 LAROUTE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

4619 LAROUTE

4619 Laroute · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4619 Laroute, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous 2 story home with 4/2.5, larger back yard and above ground swimming pool (sunk in ground about 1/2 way) with a wet area for body and foot rinse. Cozy outside deck, with small kitchen area, gas grill and sink. The inside kitchen features granite counter tops, large walk in pantry, refrigerator included (no ice maker). Master bedroom is Downstairs and master bath has nice garden tub, plenty of space in the master closet! Large 2 car garage w/opener. Lots of storage and sufficient closet space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 LAROUTE have any available units?
4619 LAROUTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 LAROUTE have?
Some of 4619 LAROUTE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 LAROUTE currently offering any rent specials?
4619 LAROUTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 LAROUTE pet-friendly?
No, 4619 LAROUTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4619 LAROUTE offer parking?
Yes, 4619 LAROUTE offers parking.
Does 4619 LAROUTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 LAROUTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 LAROUTE have a pool?
Yes, 4619 LAROUTE has a pool.
Does 4619 LAROUTE have accessible units?
No, 4619 LAROUTE does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 LAROUTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 LAROUTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio