4619 LAROUTE

Fabulous 2 story home with 4/2.5, larger back yard and above ground swimming pool (sunk in ground about 1/2 way) with a wet area for body and foot rinse. Cozy outside deck, with small kitchen area, gas grill and sink. The inside kitchen features granite counter tops, large walk in pantry, refrigerator included (no ice maker). Master bedroom is Downstairs and master bath has nice garden tub, plenty of space in the master closet! Large 2 car garage w/opener. Lots of storage and sufficient closet space!