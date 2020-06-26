4530 Briarwick St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range oven

4-bedroom Rental - Property Id: 118632



NOW AVAILABLE:



Address: 4530 Briarwick, San Antonio TX 78217



4-bedrooms

2-bathrooms

2163 sqft



ONLY $1,500/month



This property has all the contemporary finishes you need to live in style. The livingroom features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings for a very homey-feel! Storage shed in the back, spacious private yard and more...

You may call or text 210-405-6941 for more info

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118632

