4530 Briarwick St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4530 Briarwick St

4530 Briarwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Briarwick Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
4-bedroom Rental - Property Id: 118632

NOW AVAILABLE:

Address: 4530 Briarwick, San Antonio TX 78217

4-bedrooms
2-bathrooms
2163 sqft

ONLY $1,500/month

This property has all the contemporary finishes you need to live in style. The livingroom features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings for a very homey-feel! Storage shed in the back, spacious private yard and more...
You may call or text 210-405-6941 for more info
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118632
Property Id 118632

(RLNE4861566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Briarwick St have any available units?
4530 Briarwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Briarwick St have?
Some of 4530 Briarwick St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Briarwick St currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Briarwick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Briarwick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Briarwick St is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Briarwick St offer parking?
No, 4530 Briarwick St does not offer parking.
Does 4530 Briarwick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Briarwick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Briarwick St have a pool?
No, 4530 Briarwick St does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Briarwick St have accessible units?
No, 4530 Briarwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Briarwick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Briarwick St has units with dishwashers.
