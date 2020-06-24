4522 Stradford Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill range refrigerator

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application and pay a separate fee. Agent must physically show this home and be verified through CSS to receive credit.



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 Car Garage home located in British Common Subdivision. Perfect home with lots to offer, Good size bedrooms, open floor plan, kitchen island, plenty of kitchen cabinets, patio deck and mature trees for your outside BBQ's and entertainment. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher. Great location! Near 1604 and North Highway 281. Move In Ready!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.