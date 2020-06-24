All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4522 Stradford Place

4522 Stradford Place · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Stradford Place, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
All applicants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application and pay a separate fee. Agent must physically show this home and be verified through CSS to receive credit.

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 Car Garage home located in British Common Subdivision. Perfect home with lots to offer, Good size bedrooms, open floor plan, kitchen island, plenty of kitchen cabinets, patio deck and mature trees for your outside BBQ's and entertainment. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher. Great location! Near 1604 and North Highway 281. Move In Ready!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Stradford Place have any available units?
4522 Stradford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 Stradford Place have?
Some of 4522 Stradford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 Stradford Place currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Stradford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Stradford Place pet-friendly?
No, 4522 Stradford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4522 Stradford Place offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Stradford Place offers parking.
Does 4522 Stradford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Stradford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Stradford Place have a pool?
No, 4522 Stradford Place does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Stradford Place have accessible units?
No, 4522 Stradford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Stradford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 Stradford Place has units with dishwashers.
