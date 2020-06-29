All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4507 Stetson View

4507 Stetson View · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Stetson View, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Nice Spacious 4/3 in Southton Ranch - Built in 2015 this home features lots of space. LArge donwstairs living area with open living area to kitchen and dining area. Home features tiled downstairs, carpeted upstairs with 3 full baths.
Upstairs has large living area and spacious bedrooms. Master Bath is large with walk-in closet and spacious Master Bath.
Home has has new paint and is ready for Move-In.
Located near 1-37 in South San Antonio.

To schedule a viewing or for more information, please call 210-503-8000 or visit us at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5487545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Stetson View have any available units?
4507 Stetson View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4507 Stetson View currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Stetson View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Stetson View pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Stetson View is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Stetson View offer parking?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Stetson View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Stetson View have a pool?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Stetson View have accessible units?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Stetson View have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Stetson View have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Stetson View does not have units with air conditioning.
