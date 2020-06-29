4507 Stetson View

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon! Nice Spacious 4/3 in Southton Ranch - Built in 2015 this home features lots of space. LArge donwstairs living area with open living area to kitchen and dining area. Home features tiled downstairs, carpeted upstairs with 3 full baths.

Upstairs has large living area and spacious bedrooms. Master Bath is large with walk-in closet and spacious Master Bath.

Home has has new paint and is ready for Move-In.

Located near 1-37 in South San Antonio.



To schedule a viewing or for more information, please call 210-503-8000 or visit us at keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5487545)