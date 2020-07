Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clear Springs - Completly renovated three bedroom 2 bath home, new floors, new paint, new cabinets, new ac, new water heater, new, roof, new appliances, on a large yard, mature trees, close to schools, shopping includes lawn maintenance. Home will be ready to view on 5/15/2020, call Michael 830-388-1882. for more information.



(RLNE5760180)