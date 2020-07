Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking putting green garage

BEAUTIFUL, SPARKLING CLEAN. THIS HOME IS LIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. INVITING FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN PLACE FOR A TV, AND DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO A GORGEOUS DECK TO ENJOY A LARGE YARD.***KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE DINING AREA, DINING AREA HAS BUILT IN SEATS.***BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE FULL BATHS, WITH TUBS AND SHOWERS***THE KITCHEN IS DELIGHTFUL W/BREAKFAST BAR. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND A MUST TO SEE !!