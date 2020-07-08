4427 EL SIMPATICO ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Renovated rental home located on the Northeast side of San Antonio in established "El Dorado" neighborhood. Near major shopping and entertainment centers, major roads and highways for quick commute to and from the city. Parks and trails nearby including the infamous dog park, McAllister Park. Between both Randolph Airforce Base, Fort Sam Houston/BAM-C Hospital. This home features 3 bedrooms with a converted garage for extra living space. Large yard, ideal for outdoor activities and events! Available for immediate move in upon application approval.