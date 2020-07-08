All apartments in San Antonio
4427 EL SIMPATICO ST
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

4427 EL SIMPATICO ST

4427 El Simpatico Street · No Longer Available
Location

4427 El Simpatico Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Renovated rental home located on the Northeast side of San Antonio in established "El Dorado" neighborhood. Near major shopping and entertainment centers, major roads and highways for quick commute to and from the city. Parks and trails nearby including the infamous dog park, McAllister Park. Between both Randolph Airforce Base, Fort Sam Houston/BAM-C Hospital. This home features 3 bedrooms with a converted garage for extra living space. Large yard, ideal for outdoor activities and events! Available for immediate move in upon application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have any available units?
4427 EL SIMPATICO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have?
Some of 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST currently offering any rent specials?
4427 EL SIMPATICO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST is pet friendly.
Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST offer parking?
Yes, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST offers parking.
Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have a pool?
No, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST does not have a pool.
Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have accessible units?
No, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 EL SIMPATICO ST does not have units with dishwashers.

